On Tuesday last week (February 21), Gipton and Harehills Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted patrols alongside Leeds City Council’s parking services and issued 39 tickets following complaints of pavement parking and parking on double yellow lines.

The patrols were focussed on Cherry Row and Dolly Lane in Burmantofts, Florence Street in Harehills and Mabgate in the City Centre.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The patrols were conducted following complaints from the local community raised at local Police and Community Together (PACT) meetings, repeat reports of vehicles parking on pavements and on double yellow lines, along with reports made to the ward Councillors.

“A total of 39 enforcement tickets were issued during the proactive patrols, further checks will be conducted in the future. Please park safely and responsibly.”