During a community meeting on Friday, a member of the public raised parking issues on Church Lane, Cross Gates. Most of the road is covered by parking restrictions, meaning only permit holders can park for over an hour at a time.

But when officers from the Leeds East neighbourhood policing team (NPT) went out to patrol the street, they found four vehicles vehicles parked on the pavement. Two drivers were moved on and two were issued with warning notices.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds East NPT said: “At our contact point at The Crossgates Good Neighbours Hub this friday a member of public came to discuss parking issues on Church Lane, Cross Gates. Today officers attended and sighted four vehicles parked obstructing the pavement.

Police warned four drivers who were parking on the pavement in Cross Gates (Photo: WYP)