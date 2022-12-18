News you can trust since 1890
Leeds police tell off drivers in Cross Gates after residents complain of pavement parking

Police have carried out a traffic operation in a Leeds street after parking complaints were raised.

By Abbey Maclure
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

During a community meeting on Friday, a member of the public raised parking issues on Church Lane, Cross Gates. Most of the road is covered by parking restrictions, meaning only permit holders can park for over an hour at a time.

But when officers from the Leeds East neighbourhood policing team (NPT) went out to patrol the street, they found four vehicles vehicles parked on the pavement. Two drivers were moved on and two were issued with warning notices.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds East NPT said: “At our contact point at The Crossgates Good Neighbours Hub this friday a member of public came to discuss parking issues on Church Lane, Cross Gates. Today officers attended and sighted four vehicles parked obstructing the pavement.

Police warned four drivers who were parking on the pavement in Cross Gates (Photo: WYP)

"Two drivers were moved on and two polite warning notes were issued. Please take this as a warning as next time there will be enforcement by fixed penalty notice. The pavement is not to be obstructed by vehicles.”