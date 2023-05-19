Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds police issue CCTV appeal after Call Lane Social glassing attack leaves man with head wound

Police in Leeds have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify over a glassing attack at a popular bar in Call Lane.

By Georgina Morris
Published 19th May 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:39 BST

The victim, a 24-year-old man, received a wound to the back of his head when he was struck with a glass in Call Lane Social during the early hours of May 7. He was attacked after he confronted the suspect, who had thrown a drink at the victim’s girlfriend.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or who has any information that could help the investigation is asked to contact PC 6671 Cavalier, of Leeds City Neighbourhood Policing Team, by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 13230252183. Information can also be shared using the 101 Live Chat facility on the force’s website.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use the reporting form on its website to pass on information anonymously.

Police want to identify the man in this CCTV image after an incident at Call Lane Social in Leeds city centre. Picture: National World/West Yorkshire PolicePolice want to identify the man in this CCTV image after an incident at Call Lane Social in Leeds city centre. Picture: National World/West Yorkshire Police
