Leeds police increase stop and search powers after two teenagers injured in gun and knife attacks

An 18-year-old male was found in Blenheim Walk, Woodhouse, with a gunshot wound at 11.51pm yesterday.

He is receiving treatment in hospital for injuries that are not considered life threatening.

The incident, which is believed to have been targeted, remains under investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

In an earlier incident at 7.38pm last night, police were called to East Park View, East End Park, Leeds, where a 15-year-old boy had been found with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were serious but not considered life threatening.

The victim had been chased by two males who attacked him with a machete.

A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination, and detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and to identify those responsible.

The two incidents are not currently being linked but information suggests each has links to the involvement of criminal street gangs.

As a result of this, senior officers at Leeds District have authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in both areas and to prevent serious violence.

One order covers an area of Little London and Woodhouse, bordered by Woodhouse Lane, Meanwood Road and Clay Pit Lane.

The other covers an area of Richmond Hill that straddles York Road.

Superintendent Russ Hughes, of Leeds District, said:

“While there is no specific link between these two incidents, we have sufficient concerns that both are connected to those involved in the street-level supply of drugs and the violence that accompanies it.

“Serious violence, such as that we have seen in both these incidents, cannot and will not be tolerated and we will continue to do everything we can to identify those responsible and to take positive action against them."