Leeds police in CCTV appeal after man is repeatedly punched and kicked in Horsforth assault
Police in Leeds have released images of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in the Horsforth area of the city.
The incident happened on Horsforth Town Street in the early hours of Saturday, February 12.
The male victim was repeatedly punched and kicked in the incident.
Anyone with information that can help identify this man is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
Or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 13220079120.
Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
