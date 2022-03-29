Oliver Awards 2022: 23 of the best pictures from the Yorkshire Evening Post's Leeds restaurant awards

The Oliver Awards were the 13th hosted by the Yorkshire Evening Post and the first event since the pandemic took hold.

The winners across 16 categories were announced, taking home a coveted Oliver Awards trophy, before guests enjoyed live entertainment.

Here are 23 of the best pictures of the night, taken by the YEP's very own photographer Simon Hulme.

1. It was the biggest event in the history of the Awards, with more than 400 guests joining the celebrations at Queens Hotel last night. Photo Sales

2. Leeds' food and drink sector has faced unimaginable challenges over the last two years and the Awards celebrated the resilience of businesses and excellence across the field. Photo Sales

3. From the city's most vibrant bars and street food start-ups, to brunch connoisseurs and fine-dining institutions, judges praised the outstanding talent that makes up the city's hospitality sector. Photo Sales

4. Guests were treated to some live entertainment. Photo Sales