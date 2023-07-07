The dispersal orders give officers the ability to arrest and charge anyone who returns to a specified area within 48 hours of being told to leave. West Yorkshire Police has been granted an order covering much of Morley town centre in response to a rise in anti-social behaviour in the area.

Its Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing team said the order would remain in effect until 4am on Saturday July 8. It said: “Any one person or groups found engaging in acts of anti-social behaviour during this time can be ordered to leave the area and not return for 48 hours (as shown on the map). If under the age of 16, this can involve being returned home. If found to be returning within that 48 hours, they can then be arrested and charged with a criminal offence.”

The area covered by the order is bordered by Troy Road and Scatcherd Park, South Parade, Fountain Street and Corporation Street. The terms of the order also allow officers to seize any items believed to be used by someone engaging in acts of anti-social behaviour. This can include bicycles, scooters and e-scooters being ridden in an anti-social manner.

A similar dispersal order was issued to the same neighbourhood policing team earlier this week covering parts of Tingley and East Ardsley. It coincides with Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week, which encourages communities to take a stand against ASB and highlight the actions that can be taken by those experiencing it.