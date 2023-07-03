A dispersal order is in place across Tingley and East Ardsley until 4am on Thursday morning. It means that anyone who is caught engaging in anti-social behaviour can be told to leave the area and not return for 48 hours.

West Yorkshire Police have released a map showing the area covered by the order, which includes large parts of both villages. If suspects are under the age of 16, police can return them to their home – even if it’s in within the boundary.

If officers find someone has returned to the area within 48 hours, they can be arrested and charged with a crime. Items believed to have been used while engaging in anti-social behaviour, such as bikes, scooters or e-scooters, can also be seized.

Police have been granted a dispersal order to tackle anti-social behaviour in Tingley and East Ardsley (Stock image)

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Following an increase in anti social behaviour in the area, a dispersal order has been granted until 4am on Thursday morning.

The order comes during Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week, which encourages communities to take a stand against ASB and highlight the actions that can be taken by those experiencing it. Organised by Resolve, the UK’s leading ASB and community safety organisation, the week features a series of events all across the UK involving councils, police forces, housing associations, charities, community groups and sports clubs.

