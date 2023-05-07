Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds police catch 'wannabe daredevils' who tried to escape on motorbike in Tingley

Police in Leeds have caught “wannabe daredevils” who tried to escape them on a motorbike.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 7th May 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read

Officers from the Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team apprehended the suspects, who were believed to be causing a nuisance on the roads, after a chase in Tingley on Saturday. Police found their motorbike stashed in a bush and it was seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Looks like the off-road bike team in Leeds had a wheelie good time today! Some wannabe daredevils in Tingley thought they could outrun us on their off-road bike, but they were no match for the Leeds District off-road bike team.

"We found their ride stashed away in a bush, still warm from some hot road action. Needless to say, we gave them a proper section 59 send-off. Remember, if you're causing a nuisance on the roads, we might just have to give your ride a little vacation in our impound lot.”

Police seized the motorbike after a chase through Tingley (Photo: WYP)Police seized the motorbike after a chase through Tingley (Photo: WYP)
Nuisance motorcyclists and engine revvers can now be hit with fines of up to £100. Leeds City Council introduced a public space protection order (PSPO) across the city from April 1, following a consultation last year. The move, which will apply to cars as well motorbikes and quadbikes, aims to crack down on vehicle-related anti-social behaviour.

Local police said last year that such behaviour was a growing “national problem”, but parts of south and east Leeds have been particularly affected by it in recent months.