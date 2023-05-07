Officers from the Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team apprehended the suspects, who were believed to be causing a nuisance on the roads, after a chase in Tingley on Saturday. Police found their motorbike stashed in a bush and it was seized under section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Looks like the off-road bike team in Leeds had a wheelie good time today! Some wannabe daredevils in Tingley thought they could outrun us on their off-road bike, but they were no match for the Leeds District off-road bike team.

"We found their ride stashed away in a bush, still warm from some hot road action. Needless to say, we gave them a proper section 59 send-off. Remember, if you're causing a nuisance on the roads, we might just have to give your ride a little vacation in our impound lot.”

Police seized the motorbike after a chase through Tingley (Photo: WYP)

Nuisance motorcyclists and engine revvers can now be hit with fines of up to £100. Leeds City Council introduced a public space protection order (PSPO) across the city from April 1, following a consultation last year. The move, which will apply to cars as well motorbikes and quadbikes, aims to crack down on vehicle-related anti-social behaviour.