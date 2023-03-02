Leeds City Council will introduce a public space protection order (PSPO) across the city from April 1, following a consultation last year. The move, which will apply to cars as well motorbikes and quadbikes, aims to crack down on vehicle-related anti-social behaviour.

Drivers and riders who rev their engines too loudly, play music at unreasonable levels or beep their horns unnecessarily could all be fined under the scheme. Local police said last year that such behaviour was a growing “national problem”, but parts of south and east Leeds have been particularly affected by it in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rothwell councillor Stewart Golton, who is leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat group, welcomed the move after the issue had caused “real distress” for his residents. He said: “Anti-social behaviour involving quadbikes has been a problem for some time now.

A stolen motorbike seized during a police operation in Leeds. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

"What is particularly dangerous is they’re not just riding around off-road but they’re taking it onto the public highway and public footpaths where people have had near misses. I’d like to see these PSPOs enforced very strongly in the interests of safety of misguided youngsters themselves and those they put at risk through their behaviour.”