Officers from the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) carried out a traffic operation in Guiseley, Yeadon and Rawdon this week, in an attempt to catch drivers going above the limit in freezing conditions. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice on Thursday and urged drivers to avoid roads that had not been gritted and to take extra care.

On the same day, police caught several speeding drivers after setting up mobile cameras on a number of streets, including Netherfield Road, Coppice Wood Avenue, Oxford Road, Queensway and Town Street Rawdon. A number of drivers were stopped at the roadside and given warnings, with one driver given additional advice for driving with an obscured view due to having ice on their windscreen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: “Our teams have been conducting speed checks throughout the Guiseley, Yeadon and Rawdon area today, to encourage slower driving in the icy conditions. Roads monitored included: Netherfield Road, Coppice Wood Avenue, Oxford Road, Queensway & Town Street Rawdon.

Officers from the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) carried out a traffic operation in Guiseley, Yeadon and Rawdon this week (Photo: WYP)