Leeds weather: Firefighters warn of 'horrific consequences' of icy conditions as yellow weather warning issued by Met Office
Firefighters in West Yorkshire are asking people to be aware of the dangers of ice after The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Yorkshire and the Humber today (19 January).
Travellers are being warned of icy conditions on Thursday night and Friday morning, with dangerous patches of ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths set to develop overnight.
Dave Walton, deputy chief fire officer at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said people need to be careful when walking, especially when close to lakes, rivers and canals. “We see time and again that getting too close to water at this time of year can have horrific consequences,” he said. “Not only are rivers full and fast flowing, but they are freezing cold and the banks are slippery and dangerous.
“At the weekend we saw how a woman got into trouble in the River Calder after she went close to the water to rescue her dog. Not only did she slip into the water, but a friend who hoped to help her ended up in the water as well. It is easy to underestimate how dangerous being close to rivers, lakes and canals can be, but the water is so cold that it the shock of it can really take your breath away and make your muscles to cramp. This means it’s very difficult for you to stay afloat. Also, if water does freeze over we are urging people not to try and walk on it, under any circumstances.”
Wintry showers are expected to die out with skies clearing over the weekend, but temperatures will drop to -3C in Leeds on Friday (20 January) causing ice to develop. Temperatures begin to warm on Sunday, dropping to 2C and reaching 5C in the afternoon with some light rain.
The Environment Agency has also issued two flood alerts for the River Ouse, the tidal section from Naburn Lock to Selby, as well as Upper River Ouse.
A range of advice for travelling in icy conditions is available on The Met Office, with the weather forecaster recommending drivers avoid roads that have not been gritted to limit the danger, and cyclists let out some air from their tyres to improve grip.