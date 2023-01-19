Travellers are being warned of icy conditions on Thursday night and Friday morning, with dangerous patches of ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths set to develop overnight.

Dave Walton, deputy chief fire officer at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said people need to be careful when walking, especially when close to lakes, rivers and canals. “We see time and again that getting too close to water at this time of year can have horrific consequences,” he said. “Not only are rivers full and fast flowing, but they are freezing cold and the banks are slippery and dangerous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the weekend we saw how a woman got into trouble in the River Calder after she went close to the water to rescue her dog. Not only did she slip into the water, but a friend who hoped to help her ended up in the water as well. It is easy to underestimate how dangerous being close to rivers, lakes and canals can be, but the water is so cold that it the shock of it can really take your breath away and make your muscles to cramp. This means it’s very difficult for you to stay afloat. Also, if water does freeze over we are urging people not to try and walk on it, under any circumstances.”

A car is pushed on icy roads in Leeds. Photo: PA

Wintry showers are expected to die out with skies clearing over the weekend, but temperatures will drop to -3C in Leeds on Friday (20 January) causing ice to develop. Temperatures begin to warm on Sunday, dropping to 2C and reaching 5C in the afternoon with some light rain.

The Environment Agency has also issued two flood alerts for the River Ouse, the tidal section from Naburn Lock to Selby, as well as Upper River Ouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad