Officers from the Gipton and Harehills Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) carried out the road safety traffic operation in Harehills on June 6.

They were deployed after residents complained of speeding vehicles and suspected illegal waste traders.

Police reported a total of six drivers to the courts for various offences which included - driving whilst disqualified, driving on an expired driving licence, using a goods vehicle with a tyre tread less than 1.6mm, no vehicle registration plates and the use of a mobile phone whilst driving.

A vehicle was seized by officers after the driver was found to be driving without insurance and one £200 graduated fixed penalty notice was issued for an overweight vehicle.

Police issued a further six traffic offence reports for insecure loads, failure to wear a seatbelt, document offences and obscured windscreens.

The operation was carried out in partnership with the Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team, West Yorkshire’s Roads Policing Unit, Leeds City Council Serious Environmental Crime Team and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

The Serious Environmental Crime Team issued three Section 34 (5) Notices under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 - which means the driver has to show documentation, such as waste carrier licences.

If they fail to show the documents they can be fined up to £300 per offence.

Three vehicles were immediately seized on inspection by the DVSA - two for serious faults identified and one for three vehicle defects.

Another vehicle was issued with a delayed prohibition notice, one vehicle received an advisory notice and one vehicle received a clear check.

Sergeant Porritt, lead for Gipton and Harehills NPT, said: “The collaborative partnership working between the police and partner agencies, resulted in a successful operation.

“We are committed to tackling and addressing road safety concerns and illegal waste carriers and continue to work alongside our partner agencies, to ensure we explore every possible avenue to take positive action.

“The Neighbourhood Policing Team, will continue to work alongside our partners and operational units within the police to provide safer roads for all”

The council's executive member for environment and housing, Councillor Mohammed Rafique, said: “It is really pleasing that the council’s newly formed Serious Environmental Crime team have been able to contribute to this positive enforcement action.