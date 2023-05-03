Officers from the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) carried out the operation on Tuesday morning. They set up a speed indicator device (SID) on Wynford Avenue in Lawnswood, Spen Lane in West Park and Moor Road in Far Headingley.

Police caught 22 drivers exceeding the speed limit. They have been issued with warning letters.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: “NPT Officers were conducting speed checks on Wynford Avenue, Spen Lane and Moor Road. 22 drivers were seen to be exceeding the speed limit and will be receiving warning letters.”

Police set up a speed indicator device (SID) on Wynford Avenue in Lawnswood, Spen Lane in West Park and Moor Road in Far Headingley (Photo: WYP)