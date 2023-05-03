Leeds police catch 22 speeding drivers in traffic operation in Far Headingley, Weetwood and West Park
Police have caught dozens of speeding drivers in a traffic operation in Leeds.
Officers from the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) carried out the operation on Tuesday morning. They set up a speed indicator device (SID) on Wynford Avenue in Lawnswood, Spen Lane in West Park and Moor Road in Far Headingley.
Police caught 22 drivers exceeding the speed limit. They have been issued with warning letters.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: “NPT Officers were conducting speed checks on Wynford Avenue, Spen Lane and Moor Road. 22 drivers were seen to be exceeding the speed limit and will be receiving warning letters.”
It comes after police and the DVLA carried out a large traffic operation in Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse last week. Four tickets were issued for ignoring no-turn signs at Hyde Park corner, three vehicles were seized for various offences, and the DVLA also identified 24 untaxed vehicles.