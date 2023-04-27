Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds police catch 22 speeding drivers and seize vehicles in huge Headingley and Hyde Park traffic operation

Police have caught 22 speeding drivers while carrying out a huge traffic operation in three Leeds suburbs.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 27th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

Officers from the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) carried out the operation in Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse on Tuesday, working with the DVLA and the Roads Policing Unit.

Four tickets were issued for ignoring no-turn signs at Hyde Park corner, which have been in place for more than two years. Three vehicles were seized for various offences, while the DVLA also identified 24 untaxed vehicles. The owners will receive warning letters.

Police set up a speed indicator device (SID) on Meanwood Road and 22 drivers were pulled over and given warnings about their speed. Several other vehicles were dealt with for having illegal number plates.

Police carried out the traffic operation in Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse on Tuesday (Photo: WYP)

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: “These multi-agency operations will continue throughout Leeds North-West, tackling careless driving and unroadworthy vehicles, to ensure safer roads for our communities.”