Officers from the Leeds North West neighbourhood policing team (NPT) carried out the operation in Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse on Tuesday, working with the DVLA and the Roads Policing Unit.

Four tickets were issued for ignoring no-turn signs at Hyde Park corner, which have been in place for more than two years. Three vehicles were seized for various offences, while the DVLA also identified 24 untaxed vehicles. The owners will receive warning letters.

Police set up a speed indicator device (SID) on Meanwood Road and 22 drivers were pulled over and given warnings about their speed. Several other vehicles were dealt with for having illegal number plates.

Police carried out the traffic operation in Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse on Tuesday (Photo: WYP)