Police have handed out a number of warnings after breaking up a car meet in Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Morley neighbourhood policing team (NPT) attended the gathering on the A650 on Sunday evening. While most vehicles dispersed after spotting the police officers, warnings were handed out for anti-social driving.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: “When the police arrive it’s probably not a good idea to pull wheelspins/burnouts in your works van in front of our sergeant, especially when you received a Section 59 warning less than a week ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Thus the works van was seized under S.59 Police Reform Act 2002 powers.”

The van was seized by West Yorkshire Police following a car meet in Morley (Photo by West Yorkshire Police)

Section 59 warnings are handed out for diving in a manner which is causing, or is likely to cause, alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public. This warning is placed against both the driver and the vehicle and lasts for 12 months.