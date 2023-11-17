Leeds police break up Morley car meet and seize works van for 'pulling wheelspins'
Officers from the Morley neighbourhood policing team (NPT) attended the gathering on the A650 on Sunday evening. While most vehicles dispersed after spotting the police officers, warnings were handed out for anti-social driving.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: “When the police arrive it’s probably not a good idea to pull wheelspins/burnouts in your works van in front of our sergeant, especially when you received a Section 59 warning less than a week ago.
"Thus the works van was seized under S.59 Police Reform Act 2002 powers.”
Section 59 warnings are handed out for diving in a manner which is causing, or is likely to cause, alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public. This warning is placed against both the driver and the vehicle and lasts for 12 months.
The latest car meet comes as police crack down on illegal street races in east Leeds and across the border in North Yorkshire. Two forces have joined specialist resources to stop the meets, which can attract more than 200 vehicles at a time.