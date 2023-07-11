Police officers from the Leeds South neighbourhood policing team (NPT) carried out the operation in Beeston. It was part of Operation SPARC (Supporting Partnership Action to Reduce Road Casualties), in partnership with Leeds City Council.

The operation, launched to tackle a rise in reports of anti-social driving, targeted Dewsbury Road and Cemetery Road on Friday evening. A number of people were fined or summoned to court, including 10 drivers not wearing a seatbelt, one using a mobile phone and one driving without due care and attention. Three vehicles were seized and one person was arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit for cannabis.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: “Operation SPARC was developed in partnership with Leeds City Council in response to an increase in anti-social driving complaints from residents.

Three vehicles were seized and a person arrested on suspicion of drink driving during a traffic operation in Beeston (Photo by WYP)