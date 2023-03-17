News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Everything we know so far after medical incident sparks Jump Inc closure
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
1 hour ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
2 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
13 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans

Leeds police arrest man following reports of indecent exposure on Summerhill Road and Oaksfield in Methley

Police have made an arrest following reports of indecent exposure incidents in Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 09:36 GMT

A 44-year-old man was arrested by officers yesterday (March 16), West Yorkshire Police have confirmed. He has been bailed with conditions not to enter Summerhill Road or Oaksfield in Methley, where the incidents are reported to have occurred between March 5 and 15.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police have arrested a man following reports of indecent exposure incidents in Methley. The man, 44, was arrested by officers yesterday (Thursday) and has been bailed with conditions not to enter Summerhill Road or Oaksfield, where the incidents are reported to have occurred between the 5 and 15 March.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
He has been bailed with conditions not to enter Summerhill Road (pictured) or Oaksfield. Image: Google Street View
He has been bailed with conditions not to enter Summerhill Road (pictured) or Oaksfield. Image: Google Street View
He has been bailed with conditions not to enter Summerhill Road (pictured) or Oaksfield. Image: Google Street View