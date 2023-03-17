A 44-year-old man was arrested by officers yesterday (March 16), West Yorkshire Police have confirmed. He has been bailed with conditions not to enter Summerhill Road or Oaksfield in Methley , where the incidents are reported to have occurred between March 5 and 15.

