Extra patrols were implemented overnight between March 10 and 13 following a rise in burglary reports across Garforth, Swillington, Kippax and Methley. Police say that there was a “significant reduction in offences” in response to the patrols.

Intelligence was gathered in relation to the reported burglaries and only one burglary occurrence was recorded over the weekend after several were recorded in the week prior.

Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and investigations remain ongoing. During the patrols, police also recovered a stolen vehicle and returned several young people out late at night to their parents.

The patrols were implemented overnight between March 10 and 13. Images: James Hardisty/Google Earth

Police have thanked members of the community for their assistance in providing information and CCTV footage, and for reporting suspicious activity. The Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team has also reassured communities they serve that they are “committed to reducing crime and the fear of crime”.

A statement shared on the West Yorkshire Police – Leeds East Facebook page read: “Following the increased reports of burglary residential occurrences and attempt burglaries last week, across the Garforth, Swillington, Kippax, Methley and Village areas, increased proactive patrols were implemented overnight between the 10th and 13th March 2023.

“The additional patrols were implemented by Inspector Nicholls to address the increased demands, with a view to preventing and detecting offences across the affected localities.

“During the targeted patrols officers recovered a stolen vehicle, returned several young people home to parents due to them being out late at night. In addition, officers gathered intelligence and evidence in relation to the reported burglaries. A significant reduction in offences was noted, with one burglary occurrence recorded over the weekend in comparison to several the week prior.