Officers from the Team 1 Inner East Neighbourhood Policing Team also arrested three further people last week, all of which were wanted on warrant. All of the four arrests were conducted over the course of two working days, police have said.

A statement shared by the West Yorkshire Police – Leeds East Facebook page read: “Officers from Team 1 Inner East NPT, arrested four wanted persons this week across Leeds East. Three of the suspects were wanted on warrant and one suspect was wanted on suspicion of Harassment and Threats to Kill.

"The arrests conducted highlight the actions of one of three NPT Teams, working across the Inner East area. The arrests were conducted over two working days, amongst various other duties such as crime investigations, call handling, scene management, intelligence gathering, community engagements, proactive and high visibility patrols.”