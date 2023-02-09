Officers from the Killingbeck and Seacroft Neighbourhood Policing Team were making enquiries in Seacroft on Tuesday to locate a wanted man. They found and seized a quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of £48,000.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He was later charged with three possession with intent to supply offences and was remanded to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court.

It comes after West Yorkshire Police seized a £2million haul of class A drugs in East End Park last month, including 16.5kg of cocaine and 48kg of MDMA. Three people were arrested and charged in connection with the drugs bust.