Leeds police arrest 25-year-old man after haul of drugs worth £48k seized in Seacroft

A man has been arrested after police seized drugs worth around £48,000 from a property in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers from the Killingbeck and Seacroft Neighbourhood Policing Team were making enquiries in Seacroft on Tuesday to locate a wanted man. They found and seized a quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of £48,000.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He was later charged with three possession with intent to supply offences and was remanded to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court.

It comes after West Yorkshire Police seized a £2million haul of class A drugs in East End Park last month, including 16.5kg of cocaine and 48kg of MDMA. Three people were arrested and charged in connection with the drugs bust.

Police seized a haul of drugs worth around £48,000 from a property in Seacroft (Photo left: WYP)