Morrisons Morley: Shocked staff threatened in late night robbery at Leeds petrol station

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 30th Jul 2025, 13:35 BST
Shocked staff were threatened in a late night robbery at a petrol station in Leeds.

The incident, at Morrisons Petrol Station on Windsor Court in Morley, was reported just before 11pm last night (July 29).

Shocked staff were threatened in a late night robbery at Morrisons petrol station in Morley.placeholder image
Shocked staff were threatened in a late night robbery at Morrisons petrol station in Morley. | National World/Google

It saw two suspects make threats to a member of staff before fleeing with cash. They were said to have ran off in the direction of Nepshaw Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that no one was hurt.

The force has urged anyone with information on the culprits or CCTV to get in touch by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250432534.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.

Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice