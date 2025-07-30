Morrisons Morley: Shocked staff threatened in late night robbery at Leeds petrol station
Shocked staff were threatened in a late night robbery at a petrol station in Leeds.
The incident, at Morrisons Petrol Station on Windsor Court in Morley, was reported just before 11pm last night (July 29).
It saw two suspects make threats to a member of staff before fleeing with cash. They were said to have ran off in the direction of Nepshaw Lane.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that no one was hurt.
The force has urged anyone with information on the culprits or CCTV to get in touch by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250432534.
Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.