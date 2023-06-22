Leeds PCSO looks set to stand trial over car-theft insurance scam allegation

Fiona Price, 33, who works for West Yorkshire Police, has been jointly charged alongside Darren Price, 36, with perverting the course of justice. They both appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court this week.

The case relates to Fiona Price’s car being reported stolen in August of last year.

The charge is an indictable-only offence, meaning it cannot be dealt with by the magistrates’ court, with District Judge Richard Clews immediately committing the case to Bradford Crown Court.

A not-guilty plea has been entered for Darren Price, while no plea was entered by Fiona Price. The pair, of Bishop Way, Tingley, will now either appear at crown court on July 19 or July 26 with trial dates expected to be fixed.