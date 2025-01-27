Leeds pair charged with money laundering over estimated £120 million in cryptocurrency
Three people are due to appear in court charged with money laundering offences in connection to an investigation involving an estimated £120million worth of cryptocurrency.
Two men, one from Leeds and one from Sheffield, and one woman, from Leeds, are due to appear before magistrates later this week and next week.
They are charged with acquiring, using or possessing criminal property between January 2021 and October 2023.
Oladele Olojede, aged 37 and Elena Akintolu-Lopato, aged 43, both of Dragon Close, Seacroft, Leeds, are due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday (January 31).
Opeoluwa Olojede, aged 38, of Queen Mary Road, Manor, Sheffield, is due to appear before the same court next Wednesday (February 5).
The charges follow an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Cyber Crime Unit, part of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit (YHROCU).