Also before a judge this week were two prisoners at a young offender institute who distracted an officer by kicking a football over a fence, before brutally beating an inmate.
Here’s the full court round-up, with 13 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Declan Bickerdike
Convicted murderer Declan Bickerdike, 26, formerly of High Ash Crescent, Alwoodley, was jailed for seven years, which will run concurrently to his existing sentence, after he was found guilty of GBH with intent. He carried out a sickening attack on child rapist Keith Morris in HMP Wakefield, leaving him partially deaf. Bickerdike is already is serving an 18-year sentence. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
2. Edward Rogers
Edward Rogers, 20, of Rossefield Terrace, Bramley, was jailed for 30 months after admitting two counts of dealing in Class A drugs. The teenager dealt in deadly heroin and cocaine because the money was “too good to pass up”, a court was told, but was caught in Leeds on June 9, 2022. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
3. Kane Clarke
Kane Clarke, 27, of Kelsall Road, Hyde Park, was jailed for five years after admitting charges of possessing a prohibited weapon and having ammunition without a certificate. A working AK-47 assault rifle was found at his home along with 30 rounds of live ammunition when police searched it on an unrelated matter on November 20 last year. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
4. Lee Arey
Lee Arey, 32, High Ridge Park, Rothwell, was jailed for 28 months after admitting Section 20 GBH without intent, assault, and an ABH charge. The court was told how the thug dragged his girlfriend from a taxi near Wakefield city centre before kicking and stamping on her face and head after a drunken night out on June 1 last year. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World
5. Lewis Mayne
Lewis Mayne, 20, was jailed for three years and six months after admitting charges of aggravated vehicle taking and non-dwelling burglary. The ram-raider who stole a car and smashed it through a the Station Vape shop in Horsforth on December 29 was recognised after he tried to use a hammer to smash the shop’s CCTV. | West Yorkshire Police
6. Nicky Nicholls
Nicky Nicholls, 46, was jailed for six years and eight months after admitting two counts of dealing in Class A drugs, production of a Class B drug and possession of criminal property. The dealer rented out two properties on Station Court in Streethouse to grow cannabis and store large amounts of crack cocaine and heroin, but police raided the building on September 27 last year. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World