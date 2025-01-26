6 . Nicky Nicholls

Nicky Nicholls, 46, was jailed for six years and eight months after admitting two counts of dealing in Class A drugs, production of a Class B drug and possession of criminal property. The dealer rented out two properties on Station Court in Streethouse to grow cannabis and store large amounts of crack cocaine and heroin, but police raided the building on September 27 last year. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World