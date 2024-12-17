Leeds paedophile spared jail after court cites parity with Huw Edwards case

A Leeds man who was provided with child abuse images by the convicted paedophile who shared similar material with former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards has been spared jail after his defence team argued magistrates in Leeds should consider “parity” with the broadcaster’s suspended sentence.

Jac Davies, 25, was given a sentence of 12 months, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to possession of indecent images of children and possession of Class A drugs.

Leeds Magistrates’ Court was told on Tuesday that Davies was investigated after South Wales Police discovered he was found to have been involved in the sharing of images with Alex Williams.

Prosecutor Michelle Kruger said: “South Wales Police had been dealing with Alex Williams.

“As part of the investigation into that individual, this defendant was found to have been involved in indecent images being shared.

“Also involved… was a link between Alex Williams and Huw Edwards, the BBC News presenter.

“Both Williams and Mr Huw Edwards have been dealt with by the courts, and Huw Edwards, who you will be aware of, received a suspended sentence for the indecent images he was involved in.”

Davies’ defence lawyer Stewart Page told the court: “I think it’s incumbent upon me to mention that you also need to consider parity on sentence.

“You are aware of a certain individual who was sentenced a number of months ago – he too had no previous convictions.

“The offences that that individual appeared before the court were similar to what Mr Davies appears, and of course you are aware, because the prosecutor outlined this, that a suspended sentence was imposed on that case.”