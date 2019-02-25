Leeds paedophile made eight-year-old schoolgirl watch porn before sexually abusing her

Have your say

A paedophile who forced a schoolgirl to watch pornography before sexually abusing her has been brought to justice after more than a decade.

Tobias Ngwenya groomed the victim before preying on her at a house in Beeston, Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard Ngwenya put on pornography before the sexual abuse took place on two occasions.

A jury heard the offences took place some between 2004 and 2006 and the victim was aged between eight and ten years old.

The offences were reported years later after Ngwenya made contact with the victim again by sending "flirtatious" text messages to her.

Ngwenya, now of Honiley Court, Coventry, was found guilty after a trial of two offences of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

The court heard Ngwenya groomed the girl before the offending took place.

Catherine Silverton, mitigating, said Ngwenya had no previous convictions and had not been in trouble in more than ten years since the offences.

Miss Silverton said Ngwenya had been smoking a lot of cannabis around the time of the offences and had little recollection of the events.

She added that Ngwenya was a Zimbabwean national and had had a difficult life in his home country before moving to the UK.

The barrister said Ngwenya had also experienced mental health problems.

Judge Neil Clark told the defendant: "You were convicted of serious offences.

"It seems there was an element of grooming and that raises your culpability."

Nqwenya was placed on the sex offenders register for life.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order banning him from contacting his victim.

He was jailed for four years.