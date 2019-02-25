Police car bricked as officers attend Tyson Fury appearance at West Yorkshire takeaway

A police car was damaged in an act of “mindless vandalism” as boxing fans descended on a takeaway to catch a glimpse of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The boxer, known a the Gypsy King, was in Bradford to sample a burger and milkshake named in his honour at Mr T’s takeaway.

The police car was bricked and egged.

Hundreds of people spilled out on to Great Horton Road as the star, who has become known for his colourful outbursts and struggles with mental health issues, greeted fans and posed for photos.

But some fans spoiled the event on Friday evening when they egged and bricked a police car.

PC Chris Cahill, from Bradford West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Whilst a majority of the crowd were attending in high spirits, excited to see the subject.

“A small pocket of young people took it upon themselves to throw eggs to soil the marked police car, before one suspect threw the pictured brick causing damage to both the bonnet and windscreen.

“Officers were only in attendance to assist traffic flow and promote pedestrian safety. This is an entirely unprovoked attack against emergency services.

“This police vehicle is now off the road, until repaired. That’s one less police car to respond to community emergencies and keep the Bradford West Community safe tonight, we are entirely frustrated by this mindless vandalism and would hope that anybody with information in relation to the suspect would contact us.

“Thank you to local businesses that approached officers and deplored this behaviour.”

Police said on Facebook that another car was damaged later that night in the same way in the same area.

In a statement issued yesterday, Mr T’s management said: “Whilst the majority of the crowd attended in high spirits, excited to see the star, there were a few individuals who attempted to spoil this moment.

“A small pocket of young members of the public stood outside,took it upon themselves to throw eggs and bricks to soil the marked police car.

“This was an entirely unprovoked attack against the emergency services who work tirelessly to respond to our community emergencies and keep the Bradford West Community safe.

“We find this behaviour disgusting and abhorrent and is in no way a reflection of what we at Mr T’s stand for.

“We would like to place on record that we deplore the actions of these individuals and wholeheartedly apologise to the West Yorkshire Police team, all our customers and the local community, who we are proud to serve.”

The Neighbourhood Policing Team is now appealing for witnesses, and any mobile phone footage capturing the incident. Contact 101 quoting the reference number 13190098028.