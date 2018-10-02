Leeds paedophile groomed three girls, hid a camera in bedroom and had sex with 14-year-old

A PAEDOPHILE who groomed and sexually abused three underage girls has been locked up for ten-and-a-half years.
David Cunningham was also told he must go on the sex offender register for life after being found guilty of 14 offences committed against vulnerable youngsters.
-> Football mad teen airlifted to Leeds hospital as heart stops twice following playground altercation
One of the offences included a charge of voyeurism.
Jurors heard Cunningham hid a camera in the bedroom of one of his victims when she was aged 14.
Offences were committed against one victim when she was 10 years old.
Cunningham, a mechanic, also showed victims pornographic films during the course of the abuse.
Leeds Crown Court heard married Cunningham, 41, was also involved in a sexual affair with one of the girls when she only aged 14.
Cunningham groomed the vulnerable youngster by gaining her trust after befriending her at a time when she was being bullied at school.
Sentencing Cunningham, judge Neil Clark said: “You repaid that trust by having an affair with her and taking her virginity while underage.”
-> The criminals sentenced at Leeds Crown Court in September
Cunningham, of Armley Ridge Road, Armley, Leeds, was found guilty of three offences of penetrative sexual activity with a child, four of sexual activity with a child and two of engaging in sexual activity with a child.
He was also convicted of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, exposure, voyeurism and causing a child to watch a sexual act. The offending began around 15 years ago. The latest offences took place in 2016.
Caroline Wiggin, mitigating, said Cunningham had no previous convictions.
Miss Wiggin said father-of-two Cunningham had been held on a vulnerable persons wing while on remand. She added that Cunningham had been subject to bullying.
-> Join the Yorkshire Evening Post's crime group for news like this, first