Leeds paedophile, 78, jailed for historic child sex offences
A 78-year-old Leeds man has been jailed for child sex offences in the 1960s and 1980s.
Leeds Crown Court heard Michael O'Donnell committed the first offence in the early 1960s.
O'Donnell, of St Stephen's Court, Burmantofts, committed the second offence in the mid to late 1980s.
O'Donnell denied two charges of indecent assault of a girl under 14, but was convicted of both counts by a Leeds Crown Court jury after a trial.
The court heard he has no previous convictions.
Sean Michael Smith, mitigating, said O'Donnell is taking medication for his heart and blood pressure.
Jailing O'Donnell for four years, Recorder Richard Wright QC told him: "For 60 years you have evaded responsibility for serious sexual offending.
"You were convicted after a trial. You have, in my judgement, shown not an ounce of remorse for your behaviour."
O'Donnell's name will be on the sex offender register indefinitely.