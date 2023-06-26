Leeds organised crime crackdown to target criminals blighting lives in Harehills community
A new campaign – CommUnity Harehills – is bringing together police and other agencies to focus on the serious and organised crime happening in an area of the city that lies near to the border of the Gipton and Harehills ward and the Burmantofts and Richmond Hill ward.
Since March, the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team has been running an operation to disrupt the organised supply of drugs there as part of the first phase of the campaign. Its officers have worked alongside specialist teams within West Yorkshire Police to execute 32 drug warrants and make more than 40 arrests. They have seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants along with other drugs worth an estimated £150,000. Officers have also recovered more than £50,000 in cash and seized jewellery, designer clothing and vehicles from criminals by using powers granted under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
In a recent joint operation with HM Revenue & Customs, West Yorkshire Trading Standards, and police and council licensing officers, the teams seized more than 100,000 illegal cigarettes and 26kg of tobacco, along with beer, wine and spirits. They have also been working in the community to reassure residents, gather intelligence and promote engagement with the force.
Inspector Alastair Nicholls, who heads up the neighbourhood policing team, said: “Protecting our communities from the significant harm created by organised criminal groups involved in the supply of drugs has always been a priority. What this new approach brings is a real opportunity to focus the work of the police and partner agencies in a sustained and consistent way to rid the area of these groups and build lasting positive improvements. The support of the community is absolutely vital to the success of this approach, and I encourage people to get involved and help us to make Harehills a safer place for everyone.”
CommUnity Harehills is part of the Home Office’s Clear, Hold, Build tactic, which aims to rescue areas of the country most blighted by organised crime. Analysis of serious and organised crime activity ranked the chosen area of Leeds as being one of the worst affected, particularly for organised cannabis production and supply, as well as violent crime and weapon possession.Previous short-term enforcement approaches to remove organised crime groups had seen them quickly replaced by others moving in to fill the vacuum. The new approach is designed around a longer-term strategy that engages and empowers the local community so the issues most affecting their daily lives are become the priorities for partnership action.Through a combination of targeted enforcement and community work, the tactic sees police and others agencies clear an area of organised criminal activity, hold that location to prevent another group from filling the void, and build resilience so the area is less susceptible to criminal groups in future.Local councillors and community representatives are playing a vital role in encouraging local people to get behind in the project, which will see a Neighbourhood Improvement Partnership established. At the same time, residents and those working in the area are being asked to keep sharing information with the police so that resources can be effectively targeted to clear the streets of organised crime.