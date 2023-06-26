Leeds organised crime crackdown to target criminals blighting lives in Harehills community

A new campaign – CommUnity Harehills – is bringing together police and other agencies to focus on the serious and organised crime happening in an area of the city that lies near to the border of the Gipton and Harehills ward and the Burmantofts and Richmond Hill ward.

Since March, the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team has been running an operation to disrupt the organised supply of drugs there as part of the first phase of the campaign. Its officers have worked alongside specialist teams within West Yorkshire Police to execute 32 drug warrants and make more than 40 arrests. They have seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants along with other drugs worth an estimated £150,000. Officers have also recovered more than £50,000 in cash and seized jewellery, designer clothing and vehicles from criminals by using powers granted under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

In a recent joint operation with HM Revenue & Customs, West Yorkshire Trading Standards, and police and council licensing officers, the teams seized more than 100,000 illegal cigarettes and 26kg of tobacco, along with beer, wine and spirits. They have also been working in the community to reassure residents, gather intelligence and promote engagement with the force.

The CommUnity Harehills initiative was officially launched at The Compton Centre in Harehills during a visit to the area by Alison Lowe OBE, Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime.

Inspector Alastair Nicholls, who heads up the neighbourhood policing team, said: “Protecting our communities from the significant harm created by organised criminal groups involved in the supply of drugs has always been a priority. What this new approach brings is a real opportunity to focus the work of the police and partner agencies in a sustained and consistent way to rid the area of these groups and build lasting positive improvements. The support of the community is absolutely vital to the success of this approach, and I encourage people to get involved and help us to make Harehills a safer place for everyone.”