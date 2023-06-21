Harehills Lane: Two men arrested in morning drugs raids after police swoop on Leeds street
Two men were arrested after drugs raids in Leeds yesterday morning (June 20).
Officers from West Yorkshire Police swooped on two addresses, in Harehills Lane, with support by “specialist resources” from the police, fire and ambulance services “as a precaution in relation to any potential chemicals that might be found” – although the premises were found to be safe.
The men, aged 36 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply after a quantity of Class A drugs was recovered from one address. They remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.