Harehills Lane: Two men arrested in morning drugs raids after police swoop on Leeds street

Two men were arrested after drugs raids in Leeds yesterday morning (June 20).
James Connolly
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 09:59 BST

Officers from West Yorkshire Police swooped on two addresses, in Harehills Lane, with support by “specialist resources” from the police, fire and ambulance services “as a precaution in relation to any potential chemicals that might be found” – although the premises were found to be safe.

The men, aged 36 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply after a quantity of Class A drugs was recovered from one address. They remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

The drugs warrants came as part of Operation Bakegreen, an ongoing campaign by the neighbourhood policing teams in Leeds to target organised criminal groups in the area to protect communities from the harm their activities cause.

The warrants were executed on Harehills Lane. Photo: Google.The warrants were executed on Harehills Lane. Photo: Google.
