Austhorpe Court: Woman charged with murder in Leeds after three-year-old girl found dead at home
A woman has been charged with murder after the death of a three-year-old girl in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning (August 4) that Pippa McGrath, of Austhorpe Court, has been detained in custody.
She will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court later today.
The 47-year-old was arrested after officers were called to the property in Colton on Wednesday following reports of a “concern for the safety of a young child”.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.”