Leeds men jailed for grooming and sexual offences against three girls

Two men have been jailed for grooming and sexual offences against three teenage girls in Leeds.

Delroy Scott, aged 59, of St Alban Crescent, Leeds, and Yusuf Egberongbe, aged 67, of Shakespeare Lawn, Leeds, were found guilty on August 11 of a number of offences following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

They appeared before the court again today (Friday, October 24), where Scott was handed a 12-year sentence, while Egberongbe was sentenced to five years behind bars.

Delroy Scott (left) and Yusuf Egberongbe (right) was jailed at Leeds Crown Court today. | WYP

Scott was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life, while both men were made to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Scott was found guilty of five counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15, attempting to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, inciting sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15, and sexual assault on a female.

Egberongbe was found guilty of inciting sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15, engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15, and arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence. He was found not guilty of another charge of inciting sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15.

Leeds District Safeguarding Unit launched an investigation in August 2021 after one of the victims told a family member about the offences committed against her and another victim.

Egberongbe was arrested the same day the report was made, and Scott was arrested one month later.

The third victim came forward in January 2022 to report that she had been sexually assaulted by Scott. The incident happened before his arrest for the offences against the other girls.

Detective Constable Lynsey Ibbotson, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Delroy Scott and Yusuf Egberongbe have preyed on two of these young girls, offering them lifts and giving them alcohol, drugs and cash to gain influence and control over them before repeatedly sexually assaulting them. Offending that would in all probability have continued had they not been reported to the police.

“The third victim came forward separately to report that she had been sexually assaulted by Scott. She had lived with the trauma of this on her own for several months before telling family and friends, then in turn reporting it to the police.

“The crimes committed by Scott and Egberongbe have had an immense impact on their victims' lives. These offenders have caused significant trauma to the victims during their teenage years, a time which should have been full of excitement, fun, and adventure.

“I hope the custodial sentences that Scott and Egberongbe have been given provide some comfort to their victims as they try and move forward into their young adult lives.

“It is vital that victims of child sexual exploitation know that they are not alone, West Yorkshire Police has specially trained officers working in our safeguarding units who will support victims and work tirelessly to ensure that perpetrators who target some of the most vulnerable people in our communities are made to answer for their actions."