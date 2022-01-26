Leeds man who kidnapped his former partner at knifepoint before dramatic police chase jailed

Frantisek Konecny, 25, had been in a short-term relationship with the woman, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Following the breakdown of their relationship, the woman was in the kitchen of her Leeds home when she looked outside the window and saw Konecny.

He approached her during the incident on July 3, 2021, the court was told.

The victim spotted that Konecny, of Ruthven View, Harehills, Leeds, was holding a knife and asked him what he was doing.

"He was not shouting but talking quietly, which frightened her", prosecutor Ian Howard said.

Konecny - who has lived in England since he was 17 years old and had no previous convictions - placed the knife "in the small of her back" and told her not to make a noise, Mr Howard told the court.

If the victim made a noise, Konecny told her he would "do something to her" and could "stab or kill her", the court heard.

He told his former partner not to shout or fight back.

Konecny led his former partner to the boot of his car and told her to get inside.

However, the victim bravely refused and was instead marched to the passenger side of the car.

Once inside the car, the victim spotted a box of knives in the footwell of the vehicle, the court heard.

"It looked like a brand new purchase", Mr Howard said.

Whilst entering the car, Konecny cut his own hand on the knife he had used to kidnap the victim - whilst she also sustained a slash injury to her bicep.

The defendant then sped off in the car with the victim inside.

Konecny shouted at the victim while driving.

He was under the influence of alcohol during the incident, the court was told.

"Konecny was blaming her for them not being together", Mr Howard said.

Police had been called and caught up with the speeding car being driven by Konecny.

They initiated two "hard stops" - with the first failing to cause Konecny to stop driving.

Police drove their vehicle into Konecny's car in order to stop him.

"The defendant still tried to get away", Mr Howard said.

Konecny told the victim he would rather "cut himself" than go to prison.

He started slashing at his own neck, Mr Howard told the court.

Konecny was arrested by police and taken to hospital due to the injuries he suffered during the incident.

During the interview, he declined to answer the questions put to him by officers.

One month previously - in June - Konecny had tried repeatedly phoning the victim to meet up with her.

On one occasion, the victim spotted Konecny outside her home trying to contact her.

In mitigation, Rukhshanda Hussain told the court that the defendant was previously a "man of good character".

Konecny has no previous convictions and had never "troubled the courts before", the court was told.

He had written a letter to the judge in the case stating his remorse and taking sole responsibility for his actions during the events.

Ms Hussain said he had entered pleas at the earliest opportunity.

In October at Leeds Crown Court, Konecny pleaded guilty to charges including ABH, kidnap and possession of an offensive weapon for the incidents.

Sentencing Konecny on January 26, 2022, his honour Judge Neil Clark said these were "very serious offences".

He said Konecny had been in "emotional turmoil" following the breakdown of his relationship with the victim.

"You are well aware these are very serious offences", Judge Clark said.

"You were in drink when you committed these acts.

"The feature I bear in mind is that all of these offences, although born of irrationality, have an element of planning."

Judge Clark said the kidnap had involved preparation.

The presence of a weapon was also an aggravating feature of the offence, the judge said.

Konecny was jailed for five years and one month.

He will serve half of the sentence before being released on licence, with his time in custody since his arrest deducted.

A restraining order was also placed on Konecny which stops him contacting his former partner or any of her family.

The order will run until further notice, the judge ruled.

Konecny watched the proceedings from a live video link from HMP Leeds, wearing a grey prison-issued t-shirt.