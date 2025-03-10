Leeds man appears in court charged with terror offences

A Leeds man has appeared in court charged with terror offences.

Cameron Gloria De Almeida, 21, of Garnet Place, Beeston, Leeds, spoke to confirm his personal details when he appeared via videolink at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

He is charged with six counts of disseminating terrorist publications, which is understood to relate to so-called Islamic State and al Qaida material.

De Almeida appeared via videolink at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (March 8). | Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images

He is also charged with one count of possessing a document containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The hearing for all the terror charges was adjourned to March 14, when he will appear in custody at the same court.

De Almeida was also ordered to appear in custody at Leeds Crown Court, on a separate charge of conspiracy to commit robbery, on April 4.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said he was arrested on March 1 and charged on Friday.