Leeds man made indecent images of children as young as four in his parents' home

Adam Smith, 29, was arrested at his home in Rothwell on October 7 last year, where he lived with his parents.

Police had received information that a user on the online platform Discord had downloaded an indecent image of a child.

The user was linked to Smith and he admitted to officers that it was his account.

Adam Smith was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court

After seizing an iPhone, computer tower and hard drive, police found 14 indecent images of children, ranging from category A to category C.

The age of the children in the still and moving images ranged from four to 15 - and the images had been created between May 2014 and October 2021.

An extreme pornographic image was also found, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Prosecuting, Bashir Ahmed said Smith’s search history indicated that he had a sexual interest in young children.

But Mr Ahmed said he was of otherwise “good character” and had never previously been in trouble with the police.

Smith, of Westfield Close, Rothwell, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of a child and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

The judge, Recorder Tahir Khan, said: “In the context of offending of this type, the numbers involved are very small.

“I’m satisfied that your involvement in this type of offending has stopped and that you do not pose a danger to children.”