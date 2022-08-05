Alleged crime boss forced to give up Leeds homes

Peter Grubisic, 59, was sentenced at the High Court following an investigation by the Civil Recovery and Tax unit into his acquisition of 10 properties.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) alleged Grubisic, from Ilkley, had been involved in serious criminality since the 1990s.

They told the court that this included the supply of drugs, money laundering, fraud, and tax evasion.

He was forced to give up a buy-to-let home on Beulah Grove.

And they further alleged that Grubisic had links to serious organised criminals in the UK and overseas, including in the Netherlands and Spain.

The NCA asserted that Grubisic used his car dealership and property development businesses to launder proceeds.

They said his declared income was not sufficient to fund his property purchases and luxury lifestyle, which included several business-class flights to South America.

As part of Grubisic settlement, he was ordered to hand over five buy-to-let properties and a luxury property in Spain.

These included properties on Beulah Grove, Kendal Bank and Holborn Street, all in Leeds.

He was also told to relinquish ownership of a property with a development opportunity comprising a site for eight dwelling and £249,241 cash held in a bank account.

Following the case, Rob Burgess, Head of Civil Recovery at the NCA, said: “Taking the proceeds of crime off individuals such as Grubsic can have a significant impact for the area.