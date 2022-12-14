Former landscape gardener David Galloway, 42, grabbed the money from the woman, who put up a fight, grabbing hold of him and shouting “give it back” in front of onlookers.

Following a sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court, Galloway, of no fixed abode, was given a prison sentence, despite pleas from his legal team that being on remand had been “worrying and frightening” for him.

The court was told how a woman was stood at a cash machine in Kirkgate on October 31, when Galloway approached her wearing a hooded top to obscure his face.

David Galloway was given a two-year prison sentence.

The woman, the court was told, was withdrawing money to donate to her church.

Galloway shouted “give me some money”, before stepping in front of her and attempting to grab a £10 note from her hand.

The victim put up a fight, however, grabbing Galloway’s jacket and shouting “give it back”. Trying to run away, Galloway then struck the victim’s hand to force her to let go.

By this point, people nearby had noticed a commotion. A man came out of a shop to confront Galloway, but the defendant threatened to stab him with a needle.

He was then chased through the streets by others, who were able to get back the £10 he had stolen from the woman. The police were soon able to track Galloway down and arrest him.

Galloway had pleaded guilty to robbery and using threatening behaviour.

Mitigating for Galloway, Adrian Pollard told the court: “The defendant recognises it was wrong. He can’t make excuses and recognises the complainant was distressed by his conduct.”

He added Galloway used to have his own landscaping business but his drug habit had ruined this.

"His time in prison has had a detrimental effect,” Mr Pollard added. “It has been a worrying and frightening time for him.”

Sentencing Galloway to two years in prison, Recorder Mark McKone said: “The woman was braver than you bargained for – she grabbed your arm while you tried to run away.

“But this must still have been frightening for the victim.