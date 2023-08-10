Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds man jailed for sexual offences against child committed more than 20 years ago

A man has been sentenced after being convicted of sexual offences against a girl more than two decades ago.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:18 BST

Daniel Richards of Leeds Road, Lofthouse, was found guilty at trial at Leeds Crown Court on August 10 of two charges of indecent assault against a girl in Leeds.

The 38-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison for the offences committed from 2003 onwards for several years against one victim.

Daniel Richards was found guilty at trial at Leeds Crown Court of two charges of indecent assault against a girl in Leeds over 20 years ago. Picture by West Yorkshire PoliceDaniel Richards was found guilty at trial at Leeds Crown Court of two charges of indecent assault against a girl in Leeds over 20 years ago. Picture by West Yorkshire Police
Detective Sergeant Emma Maltas, of Leeds District Safeguarding Team, said: “The victim has shown immense bravery in coming forward as an adult to report the horrific offences committed against her as a child. 

“This man’s actions have had a significant impact on her childhood and still do now, and I hope his conviction helps her as she continues to try and process this trauma.

“Richardson has subjected the victim to years of sexual abuse. He is now rightly behind bars and will have conditions on him following his release.

“I hope that this conviction helps demonstrate that if you have been a victim of sexual abuse then it is never too late to report it to the police. You will be listened to, you will be supported and we will try and get justice for you.”  

