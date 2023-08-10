Leeds man jailed for sexual offences against child committed more than 20 years ago

A man has been sentenced after being convicted of sexual offences against a girl more than two decades ago.

Daniel Richards of Leeds Road, Lofthouse, was found guilty at trial at Leeds Crown Court on August 10 of two charges of indecent assault against a girl in Leeds.

The 38-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison for the offences committed from 2003 onwards for several years against one victim.

Detective Sergeant Emma Maltas, of Leeds District Safeguarding Team, said: “The victim has shown immense bravery in coming forward as an adult to report the horrific offences committed against her as a child.

“This man’s actions have had a significant impact on her childhood and still do now, and I hope his conviction helps her as she continues to try and process this trauma.

“Richardson has subjected the victim to years of sexual abuse. He is now rightly behind bars and will have conditions on him following his release.