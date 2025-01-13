Leeds man jailed for dangerous driving and handling stolen goods wanted on recall to prison by West Yorkshire Police

An appeal has been issued for help tracing a wanted Leeds man.

Zak Charles, 26, from Leeds, is wanted on recall to prison after being released on licence in October.

He had been jailed for dangerous driving and handling stolen goods.

Zak Charles, from Leeds, is wanted on recall to prison | West Yorkshire Police

A recall has now been issued by West Yorkshire Police and extensive enquiries have been carried out to find him.

He has links across Leeds but is known to frequent Leeds West, specifically the LS16 area.

Anybody with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Leeds District Police by using the LiveChat function online or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240433242. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

