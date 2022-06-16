Armley man's violent outbursts left girlfriend 'hiding by a bush' outside the house

A man who violently assaulted his girlfriend before demanding she stop bleeding onto his carpet has avoided jail this week.

A sentencing hearing at Leeds Crown Court heard how Jamie Shaw, 35, of Claremont Terrace, Armley, was jealous of the victim's former partner, and would fly into violent rages, punching and cutting the victim when he lost his temper.

The hearing took place at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Prosecuting, Jessica Heggie told Leeds Crown Court that, on June 1, 2021, Shaw headbutted the victim before dragging her to the stairs.

The terrified victim called a friend asking to pick her up. Upon arriving, the friend saw the victim hiding by a bush outside her house because she was "so scared".

In September that year, Shaw was said to be drinking heavily when he called the victim a sexual slur, and told her to get back with her ex. Shaw then threw her against the stairs and snapped her mobile phone in half. He then used the broken phone to cut her on the arm, before punching her "with full force" in the face.

Shaw then told her not to get blood on his carpet.

He later returned with a bag of frozen vegetables, when the defendant told him to get away from her, he then hit her in the ribs with the bag of vegetables.

The defendant left for work in the early hours of the following morning. The victim tried to leave the house but could not find the keys. Upon ringing Shaw, she was told he had hidden the keys in another room in the house.

After escaping from the house, the victim was treated in hospital for injuries including bruising on her eyes and arms.

A victim impact statement read out in court said that the victim still has a lump above her eye from the attacks, and had been told by Shaw that she would "pay" if she went to the police. It added the victim is now scared to leave the house and always looks to make sure Shaw's car is not parked outside.

Shaw had pleaded guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm and one count of criminal damage.

Mitigating for Shaw Craig Sutcliffe said: "The defendant takes full responsibility for his behaviour and expresses genuine guilt and remorse. He regards the relationship as a toxic one, and and that he behaved in a way he would not ordinarily even consider behaving."

He added Shaw had "defects in his thinking skills and decision-making" and that it was "not a good relationship for either party".

Sentencing Shaw Recorder Richard Thyne said: "This assault has had a significant impact on [the victim], which outlasts the physical pain of her injuries.

"You are a risk to intimate partners if you do not have intervention. I don't believe this can be dealt with by a community order."

Judge Thyne handed Shaw a 21-month prison sentence suspended for two years, and ordered him to attend the "building better relationships" programme for up to 30 days. A curfew was also placed on Shaw for between 8pm and 6am, while a total of £1,350 had to be paid to the victim as compensation within 12 months. A restraining order was also placed on Shaw for the next five years.