Leeds dad-of-three found with two kilogrammes of cannabis and cocaine
Father-of-three Steven Kelly, 43, of Ramshead Hill in Seacroft, was sentenced on Friday (September 6) for possession with intent to supply cannabis and also possession of cocaine.
Leeds Crown Court heard that police attended his address on August 4 regarding an unrelated matter and found two kilogrammes of cannabis, with a street value of between £17,000 and £20,000.
Various drug paraphernalia was also found, which suggested that Kelly was “buying the drugs wholesale and then selling it out on the streets”. Police also found a small amount of cocaine.
Kelly gave no comment in interview after being arrested but later pleaded guilty.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter
The court heard that Kelly is the sole carer for a young son and that there is a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” as he has hasn’t used cocaine or cannabis for two years.
He was given a one-year prison sentence suspended for 18 months and also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.
His Honour Judge Alexander Menary told him: “If you bury your head in the sand you will be returned to court and it’s likely you are only going to get one chance.”