A Leeds man was issued a warning after escaping jail for possession of drugs.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father-of-three Steven Kelly, 43, of Ramshead Hill in Seacroft, was sentenced on Friday (September 6) for possession with intent to supply cannabis and also possession of cocaine.

Leeds Crown Court heard that police attended his address on August 4 regarding an unrelated matter and found two kilogrammes of cannabis, with a street value of between £17,000 and £20,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cannabis farm was found at an address on Bridgeman Terrace, Wigan

Various drug paraphernalia was also found, which suggested that Kelly was “buying the drugs wholesale and then selling it out on the streets”. Police also found a small amount of cocaine.

Kelly gave no comment in interview after being arrested but later pleaded guilty.

The court heard that Kelly is the sole carer for a young son and that there is a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” as he has hasn’t used cocaine or cannabis for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given a one-year prison sentence suspended for 18 months and also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

His Honour Judge Alexander Menary told him: “If you bury your head in the sand you will be returned to court and it’s likely you are only going to get one chance.”