Leeds man charged with death of young boy on the M62 due to appear at crown court today

A Leeds man charged over causing the death of a young boy on the M62 is due to appear at crown court today.

Matthew Rycroft was charged with causing or allowing the death of 12-year-old Callum Rycroft last month. A Toyota C-HR struck Callum on the eastbound carriageway of the M62, between junctions 25 and 26 at around 9.50pm on August 5.

Matthew Rycroft, age 36, of Nowell View, Harehills, is also charged with dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was remanded into custody during a short hearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court last month, and will appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon.

It is thought Callum had been walking on the motorway with a man following an earlier collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead Moor services. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in that collision. The road was closed until around 11am the next morning.

Callum Rycroft died after being struck by a car on the M62 last month. (pic by WYP / National World)

A 47-year-old male, who was the driver of the Toyota, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.