Leeds man charged with death of young boy on the M62 due to appear at crown court today
Matthew Rycroft was charged with causing or allowing the death of 12-year-old Callum Rycroft last month. A Toyota C-HR struck Callum on the eastbound carriageway of the M62, between junctions 25 and 26 at around 9.50pm on August 5.
Matthew Rycroft, age 36, of Nowell View, Harehills, is also charged with dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was remanded into custody during a short hearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court last month, and will appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon.
It is thought Callum had been walking on the motorway with a man following an earlier collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead Moor services. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in that collision. The road was closed until around 11am the next morning.
A 47-year-old male, who was the driver of the Toyota, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
In a statement, Callum’s mother paid a tribute to her son. She said: “Callum was a beautiful happy soul who was unique, great fun and larger than life. He brought light, laughter and noise into any room. Callum had a massive impact on everyone who met him. The house is so quiet without him here.”