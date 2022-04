West Yorkshire Police were spotted near Chefs Restaurant & Takeaway, in Chapel Allerton.

In a statement provided to the YEP, the duty officer confirmed:

"At 3.24am this morning, armed officers executed a search warrant at an address in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, as part of an investigation into firearms offences." he said.