Leeds Magistrates' Court

Kevin Sharrock, of Tong Drive, Farnley, was to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court today (Dec 10) to face a charge of charged with possessing with intent to supply cocaine.

The 34-year-old was arrested on Thursday (Dec 9) and detained for court after being charged.

The charges follow an operation in which officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit and West Yorkshire Police stopped a BMW car on the M621 travelling towards Leeds.

A search of the vehicle resulted in approximately 15 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of £1.5 million.