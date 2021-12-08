Aaron Thompson, 32, from Holt Farm Close, Leeds, was arrested by Firearms Support Unit officers on the A170 near Pickering at 4.46pm on Tuesday. (December 7)

Officers spotted his red Seat Leon car being driven erratically as it headed towards Scarborough.

When they pulled the car over and carried out searches, they found the suspected Class A drugs inside his trousers.

Police enquiries are ongoing into the suspected drug-driving offence.

The officers also carried out drugs swipe test which indicated cannabis had been used.

Following questioning, Thompson was charged with possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

He appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday afternoon (Dec 8) where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced at York Crown Court on January 4, 2022.

