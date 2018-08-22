Leeds man attacked girlfriend with leek and dragged her off toilet in series of bloody, violent assaults

Have your say

A MAN who attacked his partner with a leek during a series of violent attacks has been locked up for more than two years

In another assault Ross Haseltine dragged the woman off the toilet before repeatedly kicking and slapping her.

Haseltine also punched the woman up to 15 times in his car and ridiculed her as she was covered in blood.

The 31-year-old also drove his car at a former partner's new boyfriend during a confrontation in the street in front of children.

Haseltine, of Bradford Road, Stanningley, was locked up for 26 months after pleading guilty to three offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of dangerous driving.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said the offences took place in June this year.

Miss Pearson said Haseltine and the woman had been together for 17 months, decribing the relationship as "volatile".

The first attack took place when Haseltine became angry with the victim after she had been to the pub.

He accused her of cheating on him and dragged her by her hair from the bathroom into the kitchen.

Haseltine kicked her several times to the crotch, causing bruising.

The dangerous driving incident took place after a trip to Chester Zoo when Haseltine took his children to his former partner's home.

Haseltine mounted the kerb and drove his car onto a grass verge before driving the vehicle at her boyfriend.

He stopped the car around a meter before reaching him.

Haseltine attacked his partner again on June 24 when she went to his home.

Miss Pearson said Haseltine pushed the woman, causing her to fall down the stairs, and threw a suitcase at her.

He forced her up against the fridge, struck her with a leek and punched her in the face.

An iron fell on her head during the struggle and the defendant told the woman that her children were never going to see her breathing again.

Haseltine attacked the same woman again on June 30 when she got into his car.

He punched her 15 times and threw her mobile phone out of the window during the attack which lasted 25 minutes.

The prosecutor said: "He ridiculed her when she was covered in blood."

The victim initially made statements after the attacks describing how she was traumatised and in fear of Haseltine.

The court heard she has since stated how she wanted to remain in a relationship with Haseltine and did not wish for him to be prosecuted.

Anthony Sugare, mitigating, said the victim wants to get back together with the defendant and does not consider herself "a pathetic female victim of domestic abuse."

Jailing Haseltine, judge Simon Phillips, QC, said: "The sentence that is passed today is on behalf of the wider public.

"No victim is responsible for any sentence imposed in the courts."