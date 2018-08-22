Man arrested after police called to fight in East End Park, Leeds

A man has been arrested after a fight in Leeds.

Shortly after 5am this morning, officers were called to reports of people fighting at a home in Charlton Road, East End Park.

When officers attended nobody was home but there were signs of a disturbance, including blood and damage to the property.

Enquiries were carried out to trace those involved and a 30-year-old man was arrested from an address in Nickleby Road.

Read more crime stories: Armed police arrest escaped prisoner in Leeds after more than year on run

He has been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not life threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify other people who were present during the incident.

Crime scenes are in place in Charlton Road and Nickleby Road to undergo forensic examination.

Anyone with any information about the incident or those involved is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180417346 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.