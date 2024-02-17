Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daljit Khosa, 39, of Westerley Rise, Leeds, subjected officers to a flurry of abuse as they arrested him after he had fallen asleep on the couch of a woman he had been given a restraining order against.

He kicked one of the officers after telling him: "I will send you to heaven, bro."

Khosa had been convicted of threatening the woman in January 2023, for which he was given a 12-month suspended sentence and issued with a restraining order.

Daljit Khosa has been sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for assaulting a police officer

For the prosecution, Jo Shephard said that Khosa bumped into the woman while in Sainsbury's on Crossley Street in Wetherby on November 29 last year. The two then began arguing in the store and "grappling" and had to be split up by store staff.

Leeds Crown Court heard on Friday (February 16) that Khosa later went to the woman's house, smashed her front door window and fell asleep on her sofa. The woman then fled the home in the morning and called the police.

Two officers arrived and "found broken glass around the door". They shouted "Police!" before making their way into the property and finding Khosa fast asleep on the couch in the living room.

Ms Shephard said: "They used the opportunity of him being asleep to handcuff him."

Khosa woke up though and realised he was being arrested, telling the police: "I have been here for months."

He then became aggressive towards one of the officers, saying "I will f*** you up" and "I will smash your f***ing face in".

Khosa was then sat down on the couch before he kicked one of the police officers in the leg, which was "completely unprovoked and unexpected".

Khosa, who has a string of previous convictions for ABH, robbery and battery, then continued to make threats as he was being restrained by police, telling them: "The judge is an idiot as well. I don't give a f*** about the law."

More officers then arrived and helped take Khosa to a police station. He later pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of breaching a restraining order.

For the mitigation, Matthew Stewart said that Khosa had attended the vast majority of his rehabilitation requirements since being sentenced last year and that he and his partner had "rekindled" their relationship in recent months.

